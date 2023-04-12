66 phones snatched, 59 bikes lifted

Rawalpindi: The bike-riding mobile phone snatchers, roaming around the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, snatched 66 mobile phones sets and lifted 59 motorcycles and cars from different vicinities of the Rawalpindi and Islamabad, police records said.

42 mobile phones and 33 bikes including cars have been reportedly snatched or stolen from the localities falling in the jurisdiction of Rawalpindi District and 24 mobile phone sets and 26 vehicles have been filched from different areas of Islamabad.

People engaged in dealing with street criminals, claimed that every victim hunted by the mobile snatching gangsters do not lodge a report with the police station, only those who deprive of their expensive mobile phone sets, approach police stations to register the first information report with the hope that their costly mobile phone might be recovered if the snatcher is hunted down but it is the most difficult task to lodging report with the police stations without paying bribe according to the value of the mobile set.