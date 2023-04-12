Health department sacks 2,000 daily wagers

Rawalpindi: The district health department has fired 2,000 daily wagers without paying them salaries for three months. The concerned department issued a notification to fire 2,000 daily wagers in Rawalpindi here on Tuesday.

On the other hand, the sacked daily wagers have decided to lockdown all city areas. The daily wagers have warned the government to pay them salaries and extend their contract otherwise they will block all city roads.

A total of 2,000 daily wagers including 1,200 ladies and 800 men workers were performing different duties in polio, dengue, and coronavirus in Rawalpindi district. The majority of educated daily wagers were working in the health department for over 10 years and others for 5 to 10 years. The daily wagers were getting an Rs25,000 salary. But, daily wagers were deprived of their salaries for three months. District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Ehsan Ghani told ‘The News’ that we have fired daily wagers because their contract has been completed. “I am helpless in this situation because it is a policy decision of the Punjab government,” he claimed.

On March 28, hundreds of daily wage workers of the health department staged a protest demonstration against the non-payment of their salaries for three months. The protesters blocked Kutchery Road from all sides and raised full slogans against the deputy commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi, and other concerned officers of the health department on the occasion.

The majority of daily wagers were FA, BA, and even MA. A few daily wagers on condition of anonymity told ‘The News’ that health department officers warned them to be silent otherwise they will not pay the salaries for three months in the future. How we could survive in this situation, the daily wagers said. The health department was punishing us because we had protested over our salaries for three months. The health department stopped our salaries for the three months we requested and prayed to pay us salaries but in vain. So, we decided to protest on the occasion. The health department not only stopped our salaries of three months but fired 2000 daily wagers, the daily wagers said. They also said that we have submitted a writ petition here in Lahore High Court (LHC), Rawalpindi Bench against this decision.

Well-placed sources said that the health department was going to hire new people to perform duties of polio, dengue, and coronavirus. The health department has fired all daily wage workers because they were demanding salaries and insisting to regularise their jobs, the sources said. Some key-post officers from the District Health Department on condition of anonymity said that they advised higher authorities to continue their jobs but in vain. Street crime was continuously increasing day-to-day. What the young people will do, majority of them will be street criminals, the officers warned. Punjab government should think about it, the officers requested.