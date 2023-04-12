1,200kg expired meat set ablaze

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has set ablaze 1,200-kg expired meat as per eco-friendly policy at PAMCO Furnace after seizing during a raid on a godown in Bakar Mandi. PFA also lodged an FIR against the accused over violation of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations. The raid was conducted under the supervision of PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar. He said that acting on a tip-off, the raid was conducted against a supplier in Bakar Mandi and foiled an attempt to supply expired, unhygienic and sick animal’s meat that was stored in a warehouse. The director general said that 30 mounds of meat were to be supplied to different restaurants at cheap rates after a fake stamp which was used to show the meat verified by the authority concerned.
