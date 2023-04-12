Pervaiz slams Shehbaz for not releasing election funds

LAHORE: A renowned Pakistani-American businessman Tahir Javed called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Central President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his residence.

Pervaiz Elahi said that passing the unconstitutional bill to limit the powers of the Chief Justice in the joint session of the parliament is a negation of democracy, the deadline of the Supreme Court has expired, Shehbaz Sharif is guilty of contempt of court by not releasing funds for the election. Constitutionally and legally Shehbaz Sharif's disqualification is now written on the wall. He said that the Supreme Court and the Constitution stand side by side, the PDM group is flouting the Constitution at this time, history will take account of them, the PDM will fail in its conspiracy to pit institutions against each other, Insha-Allah, Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial will be successful in this difficult time, the nation is standing with him.

Pervaiz Elahi said that Nawaz Sharif is doing vengeance politics, his aim is only to take revenge from Imran Khan, but Nawaz Sharif will never succeed in this aim.

Waiting for a call from Imran Khan, the people are ready to take to the streets to protect the Constitution and judiciary. He said that the funds for the election should not be released by the parliament but by the prime minister and the finance minister. The parliament has practically become the camp office of the PDM against the Supreme Court.