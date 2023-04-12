 
Wednesday April 12, 2023
Lahore

Sikh yatree dies of cardiac arrest

By Our Correspondent
April 12, 2023

LAHORE: Indian Sikh yatree Joginder Singh, son of Bhagwan Singh, who came to participate in the Vesakhi Mela 2023, died due to heart attack. Joginder Singh, 65, was a resident of Tej Bahadur Nagar, Jalandhar, and had reached Pakistan via Wagah check post on April 9.