Letter of Intent signed to support anti-polio efforts

LAHORE: Punjab Emergency Operations Centre and University of Central Punjab have signed a Letter of Intent to express their willingness to work together for polio eradication efforts in Pakistan.

The signing ceremony was held on the premises of the University of Central Punjab.

The provincial Emergency Operations Centre core team and head of Faculty of Mass Media University of Central Punjab Dr Fawad Baig signed on the documents. As per the cooperation, both the departments will establish collaborative partnership to support and strengthen the efforts of polio eradication initiative and jointly contribute to a national cause. It was aimed at carrying out qualitative research of different categories for getting greater insight and comprehensive understanding of behaviors that influence vaccination of a child. The cooperation aimed at developing interventions to enhance the demand of vaccination in community and dispel misconceptions. In his message, the head of the polio programme in Punjab Khizer Afzaal pointed out that the role of students as online volunteers in a noble cause of polio eradication is praiseworthy.

“The support is reinforcing polio eradication as a national public cause and key in protecting our children from polio. I firmly believe that the partnership will be helpful in building caregiver and family knowledge, awareness, and motivation in support of polio vaccination”, the EOC coordinator said. “Pakistan polio eradication efforts are facing a challenge in the shape of misinformation which leads to long-term impact in the shape of missed children”, he added. Speaking on the occasion, head of Mass Media Department Dr Fawad Beg pointed that the university was ready to play its role in educating masses through various media platforms.

“The penetration of internet as the primary medium of information, particularly for young parents and parents with children under 5 years of age, is expected to rise. Even in contexts where the internet is not available or access is low, it informs local radio, print, and television journalists”, he pointed out. The EOC core team was given a briefing on the facilities available to the students in the university which are helping them to learn new technologies in media production.

The core team praised the efforts of the university in keeping itself abreast of the new media developments and for taking part in national cause of polio eradication. In the end, the officials of polio programme and faculty members urged all participants to harness the potential of the partnership to shape opinion of parents so that “menace of polio could be eradicated once and for all”.