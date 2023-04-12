Chinese investment in Pakistan to grow, says minister

LAHORE: Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry, Commerce and Energy SM Tanveer Tuesday visited Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) to discuss and exchange ideas to promote Chinese investment in Pakistan.

The minister mentioned that around 700 small, medium and large scale Chinese companies are currently working in Pakistan investing in various sectors, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and the number is likely to grow in the future. Chinese companies are interested in investing in sectors such as electronics, automotive, education exchange programmes, insurance, agriculture, textiles, shoe manufacturing, chemicals, battery recycling plant and real estate and we should facilitate them for the economic growth and stability.

President PCJCCI Moazzam Ghurki said that low-priced energy was produced in China through incineration of waste materials. This model could prove to be a solution for energy crisis and environment pollution in Pakistan. He added that many Chinese companies were willing to invest in Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) incineration for power generation. He urged the government to adopt waste-to-energy incineration model in Pakistan in partnership with Chinese expert companies.

Former Chairman FPCCI Manzoor Malik stressed the need of conducting various B2B meetings among Chinese and Pakistani businessmen to increase the scope of trade and investment in the abovementioned areas. It was observed that counselling with Chinese business community is mandatory to increase the quantum of trade and investment opportunities in Pakistan.

Former President PCJCCI SM Naveed observed that China had been encouraging its companies to invest in Pakistan and the PCJCCI was playing an important role in this regard. There is great potential to be tapped in China-Pakistan economic cooperation, particularly keeping in view the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC),” he added. With the initiation of CPEC, there has been a surge in investment flows into Pakistan, especially in infrastructure and

energy sector.