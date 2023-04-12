LAHORE: The GC University Lahore announced a special Eid-honorarium for its teaching and non-teaching staff as a token of appreciation for their hard work and dedication.

The announcement was made by the GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi in a message to his colleagues. Initially, the Eid-honorarium was granted only to the non-teaching staff. However, a GCU press release said that on the request of the Academic Staff Association of the GCU the faculty was also included in this provision. The Eid-honorarium will be equivalent to one-half basic pay scale of 2017 for the non-teaching staff and fixed amount for all the teaching staff, which will be announced next week.