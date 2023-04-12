CM orders making Central Model School a pioneering institution

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has directed the transformation of the Government Central Model School in Lahore into a pioneering institution that offers a special student package.

In a meeting held at his office on Tuesday, the chief minister chaired discussions on proposals to modernise the school's syllabus, improve the student selection process by conducting the test, and provide uniforms, scholarships, and transportation facilities for students. The meeting also deliberated on the possibility of introducing A-Level and O-Level classes.

The chief minister emphasised the importance of restoring the school's historic building to its original state and acknowledged that institutions like Government Central Model School are valuable assets that deserve to have their past glory restored. Education Minister Mansoor Qadir, the chief secretary, IG police, the secretary school education department, and others attended the meeting.

Rs15m cheque for LPC: Caretaker Chief Minister presented a Rs15 million cheque to Lahore Press Club (LPC) President Azam Chaudhry during his visit to the club on Tuesday. In addition to meeting other office-bearers, the chief minister addressed the ceremony and expressed his opposition to any media ban, adding that he is well aware of the difficulties faced by journalists in the province. He assured that the doors of the Chief Minister's Office are always open for journalists, and repeated the government's strong commitment to solving their problems. He emphasised his connection to journalists as his brethren, assuring that their genuine concerns would be given priority. The chief minister also announced plans to increase the number of buses for the journalist colony in Lahore and improve its overall condition, while also strengthening the security of both the journalist colony and the Lahore Press Club. Azam Chaudhry presented shields to Mohsin Naqvi, Information Minister Amir Mir, secretary information and DGPR and thanked the CM for the cheque.

SPORTS EVENTS: Mohsin Naqvi announced, during the prize distribution ceremony after the final match of the Ramazan Sports Series hockey tournament at the mini-hockey stadium of Nishtar Sports Complex, that the 20 best players would receive a monthly stipend of Rs20,000 for one year.

The chief minister revealed plans to promote youth talent by initiating large-scale sports events at the tehsil level. He also expressed the government's commitment to organising as many sports events as possible for the youth. Notably, the Faisalabad team put up a great fight in the final match against the winning team from Lahore. The chief minister awarded a trophy and Rs2.5 million to Salman, the captain of the winning Lahore division team, and a trophy and Rs1.5 million to Tauseeq Haider, the captain of the runner-up Faisalabad team.

The chief minister praised the performance of both teams and highlighted the importance of sports in fostering healthy competition, discipline, and team spirit among the youth.