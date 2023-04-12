Expanded immunisation drive launched in 35 districts

LAHORE: The Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) Punjab has embarked upon its largest routine immunisation catch up activity, the Integrated Outreach Activity (IOA), in 35 districts to vaccinate zero dose and defaulter children in the province.

The activity is being carried out throughout the month of April 2023 with the technical and financial support of the WHO. On the eve of the IOA activity, Director General Health Services Punjab Dr Ilyas Gondal said, “The World Immunisation Week is commemorated around the world every year from 24 to 30th April to create awareness about the miraculous impact of vaccines in saving human lives. Vaccines, I have to say, are the most cost effective Public Health Intervention ever introduced in human history. The IOA this year is aligned with the theme of the World Immunization Week 2023 ‘the Big Catch up’. We are complementing Demand Generation with improved service delivery.”

In the first round of IOA in April, 4,486 vaccinators with as many social mobilisers are carrying out the activity in 3,407 Union Councils of the province. There are 586 supervisors are engaged in the activity which include CEO, DHO-PS, DDHOs, EPI Focal Persons, DSVs and ASVs. Director Dr Mukhtar Ahmed said, “We are conducting the IOA in all districts 35 districts of the province except Lahore where it will be conducted in second round in July 2023. Our special focus is on weak Union Councils identified with the support of Synergy Evaluation System developed by PEI-EPI team. The activity provides the provincial programme a catch-up vaccination opportunity to cover Zero Dose Children/Communities & Defaulters, ensure Covid-19 Vaccination and administer OPV to Still Missed Children. We are grateful to the WHO for providing technical and financial support for the activity.”

Dr Mukhtar Ahmed elaborated that the special outreach activity follows an integrated approach where vaccinator visits villages and communities under a defined tour plan for Immunization Service Delivery, social mobilisers help in linking services with the community and EPI Supervisors and Managers conduct Supportive Supervision.

The LHVs provide vaccination services at Fixed EPI Centres and LHWs support them in Community Mobilization and provision of MCH services. Polio staff is strengthening monitoring to identify gaps and frontline healthcare workers are ensuring preventive outreach team reach villages and communities. Head of Office, WHO Sub Office Punjab Dr Jamshaid Ahmed said, “The WHO will continue to support the EPI Programme. The Round-I will be completed by 30th April 2023 and next round shall begin a couple of months later. The idea is to ensure no child misses his essential vaccination.”

uplift projects: Punjab Caretaker Minister for Local Government Ibrahim Murad has directed for meeting the deadline for completing the ongoing development projects being executed in 16 cities of the province, with World Bank funding at a cost of Rs23 billion under the Punjab Cities Programme. The minister observed this during a briefing by Syed Zahid Aziz, Project Director Punjab Cities Programme, on Tuesday.

The minister directed that the projects related to water supply and drainage should be completed on priority basis. To finalise the projects transparently and achieve sustainable development as a result of these projects, necessary training should be imparted to the employees of local government department for their capacity building, he added. Project Director Punjab Cities Programme Syed Zahid briefed the minister about the details of Punjab Cities Programme being funded by the World Bank.