Wednesday April 12, 2023
One in five Americans have a family member killed by guns: survey

By AFP
April 12, 2023

WASHINGTON: One in five American adults have a family member who was killed by a gun -- including by suicide -- and a similar percentage said they´ve been threatened with one, according to a survey released on Tuesday. Gun-related violence has become so common in the United States that US adults say they have taken precautions to protect themselves and their families from the danger of being shot.