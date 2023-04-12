Erdogan lashes out at ‘imperialist’ West

ISTANBUL: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday condemned “global imperialists” and played up Turkiye´s might as he unveiled his Islamic-rooted party´s manifesto in next month´s knife-edge parliamentary and presidential polls.
Thousands of exuberant supporters packed a sports arena in the capital Ankara for the announcement of his Justice and Development Party´s (AKP) blueprint for winning the May 14 vote.
Tens of thousands more rallied outside in a show of Erdogan´s enduring strength in the face his toughest election test. The event was aired live by all Turkish news channels and drowned out coverage of a similar rally being held by the opposition in the western city of Canakkale at the same time.
The 69-year-old leader is confronting public anger over a raging economic crisis and the government´s delayed response to a February earthquake in which more than 50,000 died. Polls show him running neck-and-neck or losing to secular Republican People´s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu. The AKP´s future control of parliament also appears in grave doubt.
