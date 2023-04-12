 
Wednesday April 12, 2023
Researchers use mouse clicks to detect stress

By AFP
April 12, 2023

GENEVA: The way people type and use their computer mouse can be better stress indicators than their heart rate, Swiss researchers said on Tuesday, adding their model could help prevent chronic stress. Researchers at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich (ETHZ) said they had used new data and machine learning to develop a fresh model for detecting stress levels at work, based solely on the way people type or use their mouse.