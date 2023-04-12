 
IAF dismisses group captain for downing own chopper

NEW DELHI: A General Court Martial (GCM) in India has ordered the dismissal of an Indian Air Force (IAF) group captain for a friendly missile attack on an Mi-17 helicopter in February 2019, according to a report published in Tribune India. On February 27, 2019, an Indian Mi-17 helicopter crashed, killing seven people, including IAF personnel, during a “routine mission”.