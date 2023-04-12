England’s health service set for ‘catastrophic’ doctors’ strike

LONDON: The public health service in England was on Tuesday braced for “the most disruptive industrial action” in its history as junior doctors walk out over pay and working conditions.

The National Health Service (NHS) has been hit by waves of strikes in recent months as soaring inflation eats into wages and pandemic backlogs coupled with staff shortages increase workloads.

But the four-day walkout by junior doctors threatens to be the most serious action yet, with national medical director of NHS England Stephen Powis warning it will pile “immense pressures” on the service. “This is set to be the most disruptive industrial action in NHS history, and the strikes tomorrow will bring immense pressures, coming on the back of a challenged extended bank holiday weekend for staff and services,” he said on Monday.

“Emergency, urgent and critical care will be prioritised but some patients will unfortunately have had their appointments postponed.” Up to a quarter of a million appointments could be postponed, according to the NHS Confederation, which represents the whole healthcare system in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Family doctors are reported by British media to be closed for appointments for up to a week, as GPs are drafted in to provide cover for junior doctors.