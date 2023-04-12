Two found dead after flooding in Israel

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Two people have been found dead after torrential rainfall caused flooding in southern Israel, authorities said on Tuesday.
Heavy rains and high winds since Monday have caused rivers to flood near two key north-south highways, while several roads are blocked near the Red Sea resort of Eilat. The emergency services said they had stepped up operations to rescue holidaymakers caught by floods during a peak travel period, as the Muslim holy month of Ramazan coincides with Jewish Passover and Christian Easter.
“The army and the emergency services recently located the bodies of the two people missing in the flood,” the army said in a statement on Tuesday. The bodies of a man and a woman were found in the Aravah region of the Negev desert, police said, after earlier reporting that two people were missing near the area´s highway. Some 60 people have been rescued so far, including some who police said had been “swept away in their vehicles”.
WASHINGTON: One in five American adults have a family member who was killed by a gun -- including by suicide -- and a...
ISTANBUL: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday condemned “global imperialists” and played up Turkiye´s might...
GENEVA: The way people type and use their computer mouse can be better stress indicators than their heart rate, Swiss...
NEW DELHI: A General Court Martial in India has ordered the dismissal of an Indian Air Force group captain for a...
DUBAI: A prisoner exchange involving hundreds of detainees from Yemen´s brutal civil war will start on Thursday, a...
LONDON: The public health service in England was on Tuesday braced for “the most disruptive industrial action” in...