First woman to lead UK communications intelligence agency

LONDON: Anne Keast-Butler, who has spent 30 years working in national security for Britain, was named on Tuesday as the first woman to head the UK’s communications intelligence agency.

Keast-Butler, currently deputy director general at MI5, the domestic intelligence agency, will head the Government Communications Headquarters — better known as GCHQ. Her appointment comes as intelligence agencies focus on threats from Russia and China. “Anne Keast-Butler has an impressive track record working at the heart of the UK’s national security network; helping to counter threats posed by terrorists, cyber-criminals and malign foreign powers,” Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in announcing her appointment.