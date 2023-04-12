First woman to lead UK communications intelligence agency

LONDON: Anne Keast-Butler, who has spent 30 years working in national security for Britain, was named on Tuesday as the first woman to head the UK’s communications intelligence agency.
Keast-Butler, currently deputy director general at MI5, the domestic intelligence agency, will head the Government Communications Headquarters — better known as GCHQ. Her appointment comes as intelligence agencies focus on threats from Russia and China. “Anne Keast-Butler has an impressive track record working at the heart of the UK’s national security network; helping to counter threats posed by terrorists, cyber-criminals and malign foreign powers,” Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in announcing her appointment.
WASHINGTON: One in five American adults have a family member who was killed by a gun -- including by suicide -- and a...
ISTANBUL: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday condemned “global imperialists” and played up Turkiye´s might...
GENEVA: The way people type and use their computer mouse can be better stress indicators than their heart rate, Swiss...
NEW DELHI: A General Court Martial in India has ordered the dismissal of an Indian Air Force group captain for a...
DUBAI: A prisoner exchange involving hundreds of detainees from Yemen´s brutal civil war will start on Thursday, a...
LONDON: The public health service in England was on Tuesday braced for “the most disruptive industrial action” in...