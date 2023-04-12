N Korean president calls for more ‘practical, offensive’ war deterrence

SEOUL: North Korean President Kim Jong Un called for expanding the country´s war deterrence capabilities in a “more practical and offensive” way, state media said on Tuesday, to counter what it called “frantic” aggression by the United States and South Korea.
Pyongyang has opened the year with a flurry of weapons tests, including what state media has claimed are nuclear-capable underwater drones and the launch of two intercontinental ballistic missiles. On Monday, Kim attended a meeting of the Central Military Commission to discuss ways to “cope with the escalating moves of the US imperialists and the south Korean puppet traitors to unleash a war of aggression,” Pyongyang´s Korean Central News Agency said. Kim ordered that the country´s deterrence capabilities be strengthened with “increasing speed” and in a “more practical and offensive” manner.
WASHINGTON: One in five American adults have a family member who was killed by a gun -- including by suicide -- and a...
ISTANBUL: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday condemned “global imperialists” and played up Turkiye´s might...
GENEVA: The way people type and use their computer mouse can be better stress indicators than their heart rate, Swiss...
NEW DELHI: A General Court Martial in India has ordered the dismissal of an Indian Air Force group captain for a...
DUBAI: A prisoner exchange involving hundreds of detainees from Yemen´s brutal civil war will start on Thursday, a...
LONDON: The public health service in England was on Tuesday braced for “the most disruptive industrial action” in...