N Korean president calls for more ‘practical, offensive’ war deterrence

SEOUL: North Korean President Kim Jong Un called for expanding the country´s war deterrence capabilities in a “more practical and offensive” way, state media said on Tuesday, to counter what it called “frantic” aggression by the United States and South Korea.

Pyongyang has opened the year with a flurry of weapons tests, including what state media has claimed are nuclear-capable underwater drones and the launch of two intercontinental ballistic missiles. On Monday, Kim attended a meeting of the Central Military Commission to discuss ways to “cope with the escalating moves of the US imperialists and the south Korean puppet traitors to unleash a war of aggression,” Pyongyang´s Korean Central News Agency said. Kim ordered that the country´s deterrence capabilities be strengthened with “increasing speed” and in a “more practical and offensive” manner.