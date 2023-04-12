Sri Lanka again delays local polls, defying court order

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka again postponed local polls on Tuesday in defiance of a court order, delaying a de facto referendum on President Ranil Wickremesinghe´s efforts to restore the bankrupt island nation´s finances.

The elections were originally slated for last month but Wickremesinghe´s administration refused to finance them, saying the money was needed to pay for salaries and pensions. His government was rebuked by the Supreme Court and ordered to release the funds for a rescheduled vote on April 25, but so far that has not happened.

The delayed polls are to pick local councillors but would be the first electoral test for Wickremesinghe since he took office. “A new date will be announced if a firm date is given by the government to release the necessary funds or there is another decision of the Supreme Court,” the election commission said in a brief statement. Sri Lanka suffered acute shortages of food, fuel and pharmaceuticals along with lengthy blackouts last year as a result of the worst economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1948.