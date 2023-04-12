Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in West Bank

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli forces killed two Palestinians in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, Israel´s defence minister Yoav Gallant said.

“I commend the actions of the soldiers who eliminated two terrorists who opened fire on them near Elon Moreh” an illegal Jewish settlement near the West Bank city of Nablus, Gallant said on Twitter.

He added the troops had “prevented an attack on Israeli civilians”. A senior Palestinian official told AFP that he had been informed of the death of the two Palestinians, who were not immediately identified.

In a statement, the Israeli army said “armed assailants fired shots from a vehicle at the Elon Moreh post.” Soldiers “fired toward the vehicle and neutralised two armed assailants,” it added. The army said it had seized two M-16 rifles and a handgun. Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Six-Day War.