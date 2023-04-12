Biden calls Russian jailing of US journalist ‘totally illegal’

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden on Tuesday called Russia´s imprisonment of US journalist Evan Gershkovich on spying charges “totally illegal” and told The Wall Street Journal reporter´s family he was working for a release.

“We´re making it real clear that it´s totally illegal what´s happening, and we declared it so. It changes the dynamic,” Biden, departing Washington for a trip to Northern Ireland and Ireland, told reporters.

The White House said later that Biden had telephoned Gershkovich´s family from Air Force One. The president told them he is “focused on securing Evan´s release,” as well as that of another detained American, Paul Whelan, from Russia, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters. Gershkovich, an experienced reporter for The Wall Street Journal in Russia, was detained in Yekaterinburg, some 1,800-km east of Moscow on March 29.