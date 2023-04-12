Shehrwani Club wins Bocce Volo championship

KARACHI: Shehrwani Club won the 2nd All Hyderabad Night Bocce Volo championship at Dildas Club the other day. Sherwani Club defeated RKS Club Blue 3-2 in the final while Khan Club beat RKS Club Green 3-2 for the third position. As many as 22 clubs participated in this event. Meanwhile, Mirpurkhas Bocce Volo Association organised a similar event in which 15 clubs participated.
