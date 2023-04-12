Rangoonwala Sports storm into semifinals

KARACHI: Rangoonwala Sports stormed into the semifinals by defeating Faizan Steel by four wickets in second quarter-final of the 36th edition of the Karachi Gymkhana Ramazan Festival Cricket Tournament 2023 for the Omar Trophy here at the KG Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Opting to bat first, Faizal Steel managed to score 173 for the loss of seven wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Rangoonwala Sports responded powerfully to reach the target with more than three overs to spare.

Arsalan Farzand, with an unbeaten 67 off 46 balls, anchored Faizan Steel’s innings while Daniyal Liaquat’s cameo (40 off 20 balls) ensured a challenging total. Khuzaima’s three-wicket haul, however, didn’t allow the score to get into mammoth proportions.

Openers Faisal Khan (44 off 15 balls) and Arbaz Khan (22 off 16 balls) provided an explosive start to Rangoonwala Sports by scoring 50 in just 3.3 overs. With as many as 89 runs having been scored for the loss of one wicket in 6.3 overs they looked in complete command of the situation.

Faizan Steel pulled it back through Amir Brohi (2-31), Kashif Bhatti (2-37) and Sajjad Ibrahim (2-37) but Man of the Match Zakir Malik’s 66 off 34 balls turned the tide decisively and enabled Rangoonwala Sports to clinch the deal quite comfortably in the end.