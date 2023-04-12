Brazilians scammed in Spain with lure of stardom

MADRID: Spanish police said Tuesday they have uncovered two rings which allegedly scammed dozens of families, mainly from Brazil, with false promises of turning their sons into elite footballers.
The two gangs ran football schools which recruited youths from well off families abroad with “false expectations” of turning them into “star professional players”, police said in a statement.
The rings -- which operated independently -- would charge the families an initial fee of over 5,000 euros ($5,400) and then monthly payments of up to 1,700 euros per player, it added. Police suspect the two gangs recruited around 70 youths, “mainly Brazilian”, between the ages of 16 and 23.
LONDON: In a feelgood final scene ripped straight from a Hollywood movie script, Wrexham owner Rob McElhenney...
KARACHI: Shehrwani Club won the 2nd All Hyderabad Night Bocce Volo championship at Dildas Club the other day. Sherwani...
KARACHI: Rangoonwala Sports stormed into the semifinals by defeating Faizan Steel by four wickets in second...
LONDON: Frank Lampard has urged Chelsea to ignore the turmoil enveloping his struggling side as he invoked the memory...
KARACHI: Pakistan women's football team made history when they secured their first-ever victory in a competitive...
MONTE CARLO: The 2014 Monte Carlo Masters winner Stan Wawrinka was full of relief Monday to get past the first round...