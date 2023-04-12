Brazilians scammed in Spain with lure of stardom

MADRID: Spanish police said Tuesday they have uncovered two rings which allegedly scammed dozens of families, mainly from Brazil, with false promises of turning their sons into elite footballers.

The two gangs ran football schools which recruited youths from well off families abroad with “false expectations” of turning them into “star professional players”, police said in a statement.

The rings -- which operated independently -- would charge the families an initial fee of over 5,000 euros ($5,400) and then monthly payments of up to 1,700 euros per player, it added. Police suspect the two gangs recruited around 70 youths, “mainly Brazilian”, between the ages of 16 and 23.