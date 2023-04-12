Asian Tour to stage Scotland event for first time

SINGAPORE: The Asian Tour golf will stage an event for the first time in Scotland when it tees off at Fairmont St Andrews on August 24-27, organisers said on Tuesday.
The inaugural St Andrews Bay Championship will have a minimum prize purse of $1.5 million and be the sixth stop on the tour’s LIV Golf-supported International Series in 2023. The International Series is in its second season and also has events this year in Oman, Qatar, Thailand, Vietnam and England. The Saudi-backed LIV, which is challenging the established PGA and DP World Tours, is pumping an estimated $300-400 million into the Asian Tour.
