NA body meets to evaluate PHF’s performance

ISLAMABAD: The performance of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) in special context with international events would be gauged today (Wednesday) as the National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) meets here at the Parliament House.

The meeting is expected to be participated by Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) president Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and secretary Haider Hussain. “The PHF’s performance on the international front in the recently held events will be under discussion in the meeting,” one of the members, when contacted, said.

The officials of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) are also expected to brief the House on POA’s role in the country’s sports and its liaison with the national, international bodies as well as the recognised federations.