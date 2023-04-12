Andrew Puttick joins training camp

LAHORE: Former South African opener and newly-appointed batting coach of Pakistan Andrew Puttick has joined the ongoing training camp for the upcoming white-ball series against New Zealand.

Grant Bradburn will serve as the head coach and will take up the reins from assistant coach Abdul Rehman, who will fill up the role until the former’s arrival. Former Pakistan pacer Umar Gul, who was named as the bowling coach in the team’s coaching setup for the recently-held Afghanistan series, will continue his new role with the national team.