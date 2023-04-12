Andrew Puttick joins training camp

LAHORE: Former South African opener and newly-appointed batting coach of Pakistan Andrew Puttick has joined the ongoing training camp for the upcoming white-ball series against New Zealand.
Grant Bradburn will serve as the head coach and will take up the reins from assistant coach Abdul Rehman, who will fill up the role until the former’s arrival. Former Pakistan pacer Umar Gul, who was named as the bowling coach in the team’s coaching setup for the recently-held Afghanistan series, will continue his new role with the national team.
LONDON: In a feelgood final scene ripped straight from a Hollywood movie script, Wrexham owner Rob McElhenney...
KARACHI: Shehrwani Club won the 2nd All Hyderabad Night Bocce Volo championship at Dildas Club the other day. Sherwani...
KARACHI: Rangoonwala Sports stormed into the semifinals by defeating Faizan Steel by four wickets in second...
LONDON: Frank Lampard has urged Chelsea to ignore the turmoil enveloping his struggling side as he invoked the memory...
KARACHI: Pakistan women's football team made history when they secured their first-ever victory in a competitive...
MONTE CARLO: The 2014 Monte Carlo Masters winner Stan Wawrinka was full of relief Monday to get past the first round...