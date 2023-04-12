Monsoon dilemma

Rainwater has, traditionally, been considered a blessing in our part of the world. We even have festivals that celebrate the coming of rain. However, our poor infrastructure has made the seasonal rains both a blessing and a curse. Floods, stagnant pools of water and damage to roads and buildings are commonplace once the monsoon arrives, threatening the health and safety of the people.
Things have gotten so bad that a large chunk of the country, mainly in urban areas like Karachi, now fears the coming of the monsoon rains, even amidst drought and global warming. We need to build better roads, drainage systems and more reservoirs so we can maximize the tremendous benefits that the monsoon rains have to offer.
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
The country is confronted with political instability primarily because of the rigid stance of the Imran Khan-led PTI....
The main reason for the country’s energy crisis is the lack of financial resources and the dependence of electricity...
The murder of IBA-Sukkur professor Muhammad Ajmal Sawand, the result of a tribal feud in Sindh, is not the first of...
While inflation grabs all the headlines, there is a lesser known but no less serious problem called...
This letter refers to the article ‘Finland joins Nato’ by Abdul Sattar. The former Soviet Union co-existed...
Although education is a neglected field in Pakistan, we still manage to churn out doctors, engineers, MBAs and a host...