Monsoon dilemma

Rainwater has, traditionally, been considered a blessing in our part of the world. We even have festivals that celebrate the coming of rain. However, our poor infrastructure has made the seasonal rains both a blessing and a curse. Floods, stagnant pools of water and damage to roads and buildings are commonplace once the monsoon arrives, threatening the health and safety of the people.

Things have gotten so bad that a large chunk of the country, mainly in urban areas like Karachi, now fears the coming of the monsoon rains, even amidst drought and global warming. We need to build better roads, drainage systems and more reservoirs so we can maximize the tremendous benefits that the monsoon rains have to offer.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad