Time to talk

The country is confronted with political instability primarily because of the rigid stance of the Imran Khan-led PTI. The current deadlock over the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a product of the PTI’s selfish decision-making. It committed a serious blunder by prematurely dissolving the two provincial assemblies without giving any valid or logical reasons. Its only aim was to pressurize the government to hold general elections in the country, in the hopes of making Imran PM once again.

In the current circumstances, all the major political parties and other stakeholders should play a positive and constructive role in breaking the deadlock and starting negotiations. Dialogue is the only option to overcome the myriad crises facing the country. Further political wrangling will only add to the miseries of the people and serve as a pretext for more authoritarian measures.

Guldar Ali Khan Wazir

Zhob