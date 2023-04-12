Waste of life

The murder of IBA-Sukkur professor Muhammad Ajmal Sawand, the result of a tribal feud in Sindh, is not the first of its kind in the province or the country and nor will it be the last, unfortunately. Every year, hundreds lose their lives to honour killings and tribal disputes.

It is sad that such a talented individual with so much promise lost his life to something so silly and it is tragic that hundreds of innocent people lose their lives to this pointless violence every year. It is about time that we put a stop to such incidents as our lives are too valuable to be squandered like this.

Engr Waqar Badar Kandhro

Larkana