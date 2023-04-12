While inflation grabs all the headlines, there is a lesser known but no less serious problem called ‘shrinkflation’. Most readers are likely unfamiliar with this issue. Shrinkflation refers to the dilution of a product’s quantity or quality in lieu of raising its price. For instance, as the cost of inputs rises, the burger we buy becomes more expensive, which we call inflation. However, if the price of the burger remains the same and, instead, the restaurant opts to make it smaller or put less meat in the burger, we get shrinkflation. The end result of both is the same: the customer pays more for less.

In such severe times the pressure is high on both the companies and their customers, but I would like to know what justifies getting just three jellies in a pack for Rs10? Or a three-inch chocolate bar for Rs20? There ought to be consequences for companies trying to trick their customers with packaging that is disproportionate to the quantity of the good one is actually buying.

Narmeen Fatima

Lahore