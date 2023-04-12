Instigating war

This letter refers to the article ‘Finland joins Nato’ (April 8, 2023) by Abdul Sattar. The former Soviet Union co-existed peacefully and enjoyed good ties with the Nordic nations after World War II. In this context, the entry of Finland into Nato is likely to create new tensions in Europe.

Russia has long opposed Nato expansion and the roots of the current Ukraine-Russia war lie in the expansion of Nato to Russia’s borders. If this latest expansion leads to further bloodshed, the US and its Western allies will be to blame.

Zakeer Zakreeya

Awaran