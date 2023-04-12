Instigating war

This letter refers to the article ‘Finland joins Nato’ (April 8, 2023) by Abdul Sattar. The former Soviet Union co-existed peacefully and enjoyed good ties with the Nordic nations after World War II. In this context, the entry of Finland into Nato is likely to create new tensions in Europe.
Russia has long opposed Nato expansion and the roots of the current Ukraine-Russia war lie in the expansion of Nato to Russia’s borders. If this latest expansion leads to further bloodshed, the US and its Western allies will be to blame.
Zakeer Zakreeya
Awaran
Rainwater has, traditionally, been considered a blessing in our part of the world. We even have festivals that...
The country is confronted with political instability primarily because of the rigid stance of the Imran Khan-led PTI....
The main reason for the country’s energy crisis is the lack of financial resources and the dependence of electricity...
The murder of IBA-Sukkur professor Muhammad Ajmal Sawand, the result of a tribal feud in Sindh, is not the first of...
While inflation grabs all the headlines, there is a lesser known but no less serious problem called...
Although education is a neglected field in Pakistan, we still manage to churn out doctors, engineers, MBAs and a host...