Wednesday April 12, 2023
Karachi

Cable operators’ office robbed

By Our Correspondent
April 12, 2023

Armed men stormed the office of cable operators in Buffer Zone and took away valuables on Tuesday. The robbers held two persons hostage at gunpoint and robbed them of mobile phones and cash. The incident, which took place in Sector 15-A-4 in Buffer Zone, was captured on CCTV cameras, and the footage went viral on social media.