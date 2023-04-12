 
Wednesday April 12, 2023
Security guard shoots two friends, mistaking them for robbers

By Our Correspondent
April 12, 2023

A security guard in Block N of North Nazimabad mistakenly shot and injured two young friends on Tuesday. Mubashir and Salim were rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for treatment. The incident occurred when the security guard, Zahid, mistook his friends for robbers and opened fire at them. The police reached the crime scene and arrested Zahid, who was guarding a street where the incident took place.