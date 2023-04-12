Court moved for lodging FIR against cops for ‘kidnapping’ citizen

A sessions court on Tuesday issued notices to the SSP-complaint cell and the New Karachi SHO on an application of a citizen seeking registration of an FIR against two cops for allegedly kidnapping his son and extorting Rs50,000 for his release.

Shah Wali Afridi moved the court seeking a direction for the New Karachi SHO to lodge a kidnapping for ransom case against two proposed accused -- station investigation officer Arif Shah and Assistant Sub-Inspector Ali Haider.

The additional sessions judge (Central) issued notices to the official respondents to submit their reply on the application on April 11, Wednesday.

The applicant’s lawyer, Liaquat Ali Khan Gabol, stated that the two police officials along with informers Irfan Pathan and Haroon kidnapped his client's son Saifullah, aged between 15 and 16 years, from a garment factory. They kept him in illegal detention and released him after extorting Rs50,000, he claimed. The counsel said that when he approached the DIG Central against the cops, they started harassing the applicant and his family. He pleaded with the court to order registration of an FIR against them.