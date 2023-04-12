Man arrested for torturing wife to death

HYDERABAD: A man who allegedly tortured and strangulated his wife to death was arrested on Wednesday after he falsely claimed she had committed suicide.
Responding to reports of a suicide, police visited the house of Mukarram Deen in the limits of the Sakhi Peer police station and found the body of his 30-year-old wife Bushra. The man claimed his wife had ended her own life.
However, Hyderabad SSP Amjad Shaikh ordered a probe, and the police started investigating under the supervision of the DSP Market. The police collected evidence and noticed that the woman’s body showed signs of violence. Later, the postmortem report confirmed that she had been tortured and strangulated. The suspect told interrogators that he killed his wife after the two had developed some differences.
