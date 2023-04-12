MQM-P leaders voice concern over street crime in meeting with Odho

A delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, headed by Deputy Convener Khawaja Izharul Hassan, met Karachi police chief Javed Alam Odho on Tuesday and discussed the issue of street crime in the city.

The delegation protested against the increasing incidents of muggings in Karachi and pointed out that last year more than 110 people lost their lives in street crime and over 350 others were seriously injured.

A statement issued by the MQM-P said the party leadership presented a report to Odho and informed him that a motorcycle was the sole source of commute for a poor person, but last year 40,000 motorcycles were stolen in Karachi, which was a question mark on the performance of the police.

Hassan said people were losing their lives and property every day and poor people were being robbed by police only in the name of snap-checking. During the meeting, reasons for the delay in the Safe City project were also discussed. MQM-Pakistan parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Rana Ansar, along with Sindh Assembly members Sanjay Parwani, Hashim Raza, Ghulam Jilani and Abbas Jafri, was also present in the meeting.