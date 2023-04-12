Where is MQM’s ex-sector incharge, high court asks SP

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday directed the SP investigation (East) to submit the record regarding the whereabouts of a former sector incharge of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) who has been missing for two months.

The order came on a petition against the MQM man’s allegedly enforced disappearance by the police. Petitioner Uzma said that after her husband Ghulam Qadir Patni quit the party, rival groups started harassing him in collusion with the local police.

She said her husband was picked up by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from the Lahore airport while he was on his way to Dubai. She added that on behalf of the FIA, the deputy attorney general (DAG) informed the Lahore High Court (LHC) that Patni had been nominated by the Karachi police under the Explosive Substances Act, so his custody was handed over to the Karachi police.

Her counsel said she had filed a complaint with a sessions court for the recovery of her husband but it was disposed of after he was not found at the Sachal police station. The counsel said the police were not disclosing Patni’s whereabouts, and he was not being produced before any court of law. He requested the court to direct the police and other law enforcement agencies to produce Patni in court and provide him the protection guaranteed under the

constitution.

The Sachal SHO filed comments on the petition saying that Patni was not arrested by the police, so his whereabouts were unknown to them. He said that the explosive substance case against the man had earlier been disposed of under A-class for want of evidence.

The petitioner’s counsel said the DAG in Punjab had stated before the LHC that Patni had been arrested in an explosive substance case by the Sachal police, but now the police was denying the arrest.

An SHC division bench headed by Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto said that since it had been stated before the LHC by the DAG that the petitioner’s husband had been arrested, it appeared to be very serious in nature. The bench directed the SP investigation (East) to appear in court with the relevant record on April 17.