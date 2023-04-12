KU establishes its own chest pain unit

Keeping in view the growing incidence of heart attacks in the city, the University of Karachi has established its own chest pain unit, which would be upgraded into a non-invasive cardiac evaluation unit (NICEU) in the weeks ahead, officials said on Tuesday.

“We have stablished our own chest pain unit at the university clinic, for which an ECG machine and other equipment has been donated by local pharmaceutical firm Pharmevo. We are planning to upgrade this clinic into a mini-hospital and non-invasive cardiac evaluation unit in the weeks ahead,” Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Iraqi said while inaugurating the centre.

Senior cardiologist and KU Medical Officer Dr Akmal Waheed, Justice (retd) Hasan Feroz, Dr Hassan Auj, Dr Wafa, Dr Syed Asim Ali, Dr Nadeem Mehmood, Dr Bilqees Gul and Qazi Abdul Haseeb Alam were also present on this occasion.

Dr Iraqi maintained that in addition to the chest pain unit, a vaccination centre had already been established at the varsity where all the vaccines under the Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) would be available.

Urging other pharmaceutical companies to come forward and support the varsity in the establishment of a full-fledged healthcare facility, he said that with the establishment of a tertiary-care health facility at the KU campus, not only faculty, students and employees but also people living in the surroundings of the university would be benefitted.

Dr Akmal Waheed said incidence of cardiovascular disease was increasing in the country and now comparatively young people were having heart attacks quite frequently. He added that the chest pain unit would help in saving precious lives at the campus.

“In case of a heart attack, first 90 minutes are very important and if a person gets first aid on the way to hospital, his or her life can be saved. We have planned to provide first aid at our chest pain unit and then send the patient having heart attack to nearby health facility for primary PCI or angioplasty.”

Dr Akmal maintained that they were planning to upgrade the CPU into an NICEU where major diagnostic facilities would be available, and with the passage of time, more healthcare services would be added to the centre.

Qazi Haseeb Alam, marketing manager of Pharmevo, said hundreds of people, including teachers, employees and students, daily visit the clinic and in case of health emergencies they have to be taken to hospitals, which are far away from the campus.