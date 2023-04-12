MWM demands foolproof security on Youm-e-Ali

The Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen’s (MWM) Karachi leaders have demanded that the Sindh government ensure foolproof security arrangements in the city on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali on Wednesday (today).

They also demanded that the authorities concerned should take effective cleaning arrangements during the mourning gatherings and processions on the occasion, and oblige the K-Electric to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

Addressing a party meeting, MWM Karachi President Allama Sadiq Jafri said the provincial government should facilitate the mourners and pay special attention to cleanliness during the mourning gatherings and processions. The provincial and local administrations should ensure water and electricity supply, he added.

Allama Jafri said that extremist elements could take advantage of load-shedding. Therefore, he added, it is the responsibility of the government to arrange security, but if any untoward incident were to occur, the Sindh government and KE would be held responsible.

He said we have to work with patience and tolerance on these holy days, adding that the nefarious forces will fail in all their plans. He also said Hazrat Ali (AS) was a beacon for humanity without discrimination, so we have to make his holy message public for the benefit of the world.

KWSB’s arrangements

The Karachi Water and Sewerage Board has completed all arrangements for water supply and drainage facilities on Youm-e-Ali.

According to the spokesperson of the KWSB, officials have addressed all complaints of water supply and drainage at mosques, Imambargahs, congregations, sabils and procession routes, on the special instructions of KWSB Chief Executive Officer Engineer Syed Sallahuddin Ahmed

He said all manholes had been properly capped, so that the worshipers did not face any problems. On his instructions, all operational and field staff of the water board will remain on high alert to deal with any water and sewerage emergency on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali being observed today.

In addition, all arrangements have been made to provide water tankers free of cost to ensure the availability of water to all mosques, Imambargahs, congregations, sabils and on procession routes.

In this regard, water tankers have been delivered to the Nishtar Park, Imambargah Hussainian Iranian, MA Jinnah Road, KMC building, NJV School and Mazar-e-Quaid, while water tankers have been put on standby at the Civic Centre head office to deal with any emergency situation. The focal person of the Hydrants Cell under the direction of the incharge of the Hydrants Cell are personally supervising all the arrangements for Youm-e-Ali.