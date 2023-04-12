Journalists to get health insurance, announces Sharjeel

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said on Tuesday that health insurance will be provided to journalists to ensure their welfare as part of the steps to be taken by the provincial government to resolve the issues of media persons.

Memon made the announcement during an Iftar reception he hosted for journalists at the Karachi Press Club. He said the Sindh government has already been providing free health facilities to the public. The government has been providing treatment for almost all illnesses, he added.

He recalled that he had been rushed to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases in Hyderabad after suffering a heart attack, and he had received quality treatment there that was on a par with what was being provided by private hospitals.

He informed the media persons that the provincial government was fully committed to providing relief to the public amid the soaring prices of essential products. Replying to a question, he said that the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) would reject the results of the ongoing census if the population of Karachi is not counted properly.

Responding to another query, he claimed that President Dr Arif Alvi was involved in illegal and unconstitutional acts in total disregard of his coveted constitutional office. “Dr Alvi acts more like a member of the Tiger Force than acting in the manner of a president.”

He accused Dr Alvi of obeying all the instructions being given by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman (PTI) Imran Khan. “But the people of Pakistan should wake up and realise that a politician of low mentality is spreading the message of hate.”

In response to another question, the information minister said that Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori and the provincial government of the PPP are on the same page. He said the PTI has been involved in conspiracies against state institutions at the behest of Indian and Israeli lobbies.

Answering another query, Memon said that Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s participation in the convention held the other day to mark the golden jubilee of the 1973 constitution was a matter of pride for them.

He said that all the honourable judges had been invited to attend the event to commemorate the golden jubilee. He added that the elements who ran a campaign against Justice Isa on social media should be ashamed of themselves. He alleged that former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar during his stint had openly maintained ties with leaders and ministers belonging to the PTI in total disregard of his position as the top judge of the country.