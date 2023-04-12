TPL launches new product

LAHORE: TPL Insurance has completed a pilot launch of a new auto insurance product, giving customers more control over their coverage options.

The pilot is being launched with a partner and a mass market launch is to follow, to make this innovative new auto insurance product available to as many customers as possible, a statement said on Tuesday. Under the new product customers allows to select and pay for only the coverage options they want.

A used car customer may not want to purchase comprehensive insurance as they will have to pay depreciation on parts replacement. However, with TPL Insurance’s new product, customers can also choose to cover their vehicle against theft/ total loss/third party or additional zero depreciation cover in order to avoid paying depreciation for parts replacement.

This gives flexibility to customers to control over their insurance coverage. “The launch of this new auto insurance product once again reaffirms TPL Insurance’s commitment to customer centricity and innovation,” said TPL Insurance CEO Aminuddin. “This product is a testament that we understand our customers have unique insurance needs and financial limitations; this empowers them to customise their coverage for their specific requirements. It is a significant step towards making auto insurance easy and accessible for everyone in Pakistan.”