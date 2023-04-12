UBL partners with AKS iQ

KARACHI: United Bank Limited (UBL) has partnered with AKS iQ, a regulatory technology company, to implement an advanced trade-based anti-money laundering solution in line with the bank's commitment to innovation and digitisation, a statement said on Tuesday.

The high-tech solution will enable UBL to execute import and export transactions in a highly automated environment while conducting anti-money laundering (AML) checks with flexibility, mitigate operational and compliance issues and facilitate data-driven decision-making across key departments, helping improve service standards, customer experience and reducing risk levels.

The partnership agreement was signed at UBL's head office in Karachi by Shazad G. Dada, president and CEO, UBL and Yahya Ghaznavi, CEO, AKS iQ. Senior executives from both companies were also present.

“This key partnership will enable the bank to enhance the management of its existing risk portfolio, mitigate operational and compliance issues and facilitate data-driven decision-making across key departments,” Shazad G. Dada said.

Yahya Ghaznavi shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration saying their fully automated, AI-enabled trade-based AML solution would enhance efficiency and help achieve a paperless environment, contributing to a safer and sustainable financial ecosystem in the country.