Support innovation, not influence

LAHORE: Resources are not essential for growth in modern times. It is the minds that trigger growth. Countries are poor not because of the resource gap but because they lack ideas. Pakistani businessmen lack entrepreneurship, they lack ideas.

The urge to innovate did not develop in our country. The elite accumulated wealth on the strength of favours, subsidies, and licenses. The only ideas that come to the mind of the entrenched elite are the ways to get more concessions from the state or how to form cartels to loot the consumers.

Pakistan’s textile industry was established on concessional loans from Japanese with the conditions that machines bought from this loan will be Japanese. The Japanese then facilitated Pakistani spinners by buying the yarn and guiding them to other yarn markets to sell more textile machines.

The Pakistani beneficiaries were not moneyed men. They got land from the state and were granted licenses to import machines from Japanese loans. That decision laid the foundation of preference of influence or relations over merit. That also buried the desire to innovate and create ideas.

In fact during the early days of independence, all imports were also allowed only on licenses and permits. The license holder could easily sell the license to an importer at hefty profit and earn a fortune without investing a penny. The importer that paid a high price on import of goods against that permit was assured of even higher profits.

As the time progressed these irrational practices were slowly discontinued but by that time an elitist culture was created that effectively called the shots. Our cotton yarn in the early days of establishment of the textile industry was a hot selling product.

Millers bought cotton at much below its global rates because they forced the government to ban cotton export as domestic industry needed it. It was during the first tenure of Benazir government when her Commerce Minister Faisal Saleh Hayat lifted a ban on cotton exports.

As a result, cotton prices increased manifold in the local market. Spinners caught unaware caved in for a time but recovered to settle on lower profits by buying cotton at global rates.

Spinning was still a lucrative business that needed little marketing efforts and was dominated by a particular clan throughout the country. Only few outsiders that were among early license beneficiaries competed with them.

These spinners mostly did not go for further value-addition. So much so that a Punjab-based family established 17 spinning mills without even establishing a weaving unit. Some however went on to establish weaving mills as well.

It was the small entrepreneurs that tried their luck to export apparel produced from ordinary stitching machines. They succeeded in delivering quality apparel to foreign buyers. It were the foreign buyers that guided them to scale up. They gradually brought modern machines and upscale production.

These small entrepreneurs were also convinced by the buyers to operate with discipline and treat their workers humanely. Most of them have graduated to medium and some to large enterprises.

These exporters are in tens of thousands and account for over 65 percent of our textile exports. Most did not avail bank loans and if they did they had not defaulted (at least 98 percent of them have not). Our football exports also developed on the same lines and the large football exporters were guided by foreign buyers.

The largest exporting sector of textile has little say in power corridors. Spinners association is still considered the major stakeholder in textiles by the government planners. However, planners do not get innovative ideas but requests for the continuation of subsidies.