Oil rises over 1 percent

NEW YORK: Oil prices rose more than 1 percent on Tuesday with support from a weaker dollar and hopes that the Federal Reserve might ease up on its policy tightening after a key U.S. inflation report this week, though concerns remain over Chinese demand.

Brent crude futures rose 91 cents, or 1.1 percent, to $85.09 a barrel by 1518 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures rose $1.29, or 1.6 percent, to $81.03 a barrel.

A U.S. inflation report to be released onWednesday is expected to help investors gauge the near-term trajectory for interest rates.

"The short-term crude demand outlook will soon be clearer. This week we will find out if the U.S. economy is taking steps into the recession pool or if it is going to do a cannon ball into it," said Edward Moya, senior analyst at OANDA.

Oil futures have climbed around 7 percent since the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia surprised the market last week with further cuts to production targets from May.

In France, the restart of the last of the four domestic refineries shuttered by a month-long strike signaled a likely boost to demand for oil.

On the U.S. supply front, industry data on U.S. crude stockpiles is due on Tuesday. The average estimate from five analysts polled by Reuters was that crude inventories fell by about 1.3 million barrels in the week to April 7.