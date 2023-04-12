Gold continues to dazzle safe-haven investors

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market reached a new all-time high for a second consecutive day, as weak rupee and an economic uncertainty in the country continued to push investors towards a safe-haven asset.

According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates increased by Rs600 per tola to Rs218,300 per tola on Tuesday. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold rose by Rs514 to Rs187,157.

The international market, however, saw a slight decrease in gold rates, with a drop of $1 to $2,001 per ounce. Meanwhile, silver rates increased by Rs40 to Rs2,520 per tola in the country, which is also an all-time high. The 10-gram silver rate rose by Rs34.30 to Rs2,160.50.

Despite the soaring prices, gold prices in the local market remain lower by Rs5,000 per tola compared to the Dubai gold market rates. Some experts believe that the country’s economic uncertainty is driving investors to buy raw gold bars as a form of investment.

The increasing prices of gold and silver are causing panic among traders, investors, and the general public. A local goldsmith commented that the prices of gold and silver were rising at an alarming rate, and the market was under pressure.

Furthermore, the power of purchasing for the majority of people has decreased due to the economic crisis, resulting in a decrease in jewellery purchasing and putting workers under immense pressure.

The current economic situation, coupled with the depreciation of the Pakistani rupee against the US Dollar, is one of the major factors contributing to the rise in gold and silver prices. “When there is uncertainty in the value of the rupee, buyers are more inclined to move towards gold, leading to a surge in demand and price,” said the goldsmith.

Jewellers are finding it increasingly difficult to manage their businesses in the face of such steep price hikes. The recent increases in gold and silver prices have left them struggling to maintain their businesses, and many fear that the trend may continue in the foreseeable future.