Stocks end flat in lacklustre trade

Stocks closed flat with a minor decline on Tuesday, as investors remained sidelined amid political and economic uncertainty in the country, traders said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index closed lower by 31.19 points or 0.08 percent to 39,804.71 points against 39,835.90 points recorded in the last session. The highest index of the day remained at 39,920.95 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 39,722.92 points.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said, “Stocks closed lower on political uncertainty.” The falling rupee, economic slowdown and delays over the IMF bailout deal had played a catalyst role in the bearish close, he added.

However, mid-session support was witnessed on upbeat data on remittances reaching $2.5 billion in Mar’23. KSE-30 index also decreased by 26.02 points or 0.18 percent to 14,807.16 points compared with 14,833.18 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares dropped by 46 million shares to 59.669 million shares from 105.892 million shares. The trading value decreased to Rs1.370 billion from Rs1.835 billion. Market capital remained flat at Rs6.065 trillion. Out of 288 companies active in the session, 108 closed in green, 159 in red and 21 remained unchanged.

Muhammad Arbash, analyst at Topline Securities, said lacklustre activity was witnessed at the bourse on Tuesday as the benchmark KSE100 Index settled at 39,804 level (down 0.08 percent). “After a slightly positive opening, profit-taking was witnessed with low volumes where the market made an intraday low of 112 points,” he said.

Investors remained sidelined awaiting clarity over ongoing economic and political conditions, according to Arbash. ENGRO, UBL, HUBC, MCB and TRG were the major decliners in the trading session, which cumulatively dented the Index by 40 points.

The highest increase was recorded in Unilever Foods shares, which rose by Rs400 to Rs18,400 per share, followed by Nestle Pakistan XD, which increased by Rs76.42 to Rs5,100.10 per share. A significant decline was noted in Bata (Pak), which fell by Rs104.99 to Rs1,730.01 per share, followed by Sapphire Fiber, which decreased by Rs42.23 to Rs900.10 per share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said a mixed session was witnessed at the PSX. “The benchmark KSE-100 index opened in the green but struggled to hold its position as the bourse traded in both directions and eventually concluded in the negative territory,” it reported.

Volumes remained flat across the board as a result of investors' lack of engagement, primarily a consequence of the delayed IMF talks for the 9th tranche of the Extended Fund Facility.

Sectors contributing to the performance included commercial banks (-24.2 points), fertilizer (-16.3 points), power generation & distribution (-9.0 points), pharmaceuticals (-8.5 points), and OMCs (-3.9 points).

K-Electric Ltd. remained the volume leader with 9.274 million shares which closed lower by one paisa to Rs2.00 per share. It was followed by WorldCall Telecom with 7.144 million shares, which closed lower by 3 paisas to Rs1.16 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included Maple Leaf, Interpool Ltd., Pak Petroleum, Lotte ChemicalXD, Hascol Petrol, Agha Steel Ind., Fauji Foods Ltd, and Telecard Limited. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts decreased to 15.571 million shares from 16.336 million shares.