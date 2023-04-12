Car sales plunge 68pc in March

KARACHI: Passenger car sales (PAMA members) in the country plunged 68 percent year-on-year in March 2023 due to non-production days and a decline in purchasing power, while it remained higher on a month-on-month basis, data showed on Tuesday.

Along with buses and trucks, sales of all other variants of cars, jeeps, tractors, pick-ups and three-wheelers as well as two-wheelers witnessed a YoY decline in March 2023. According to data released by Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA), passenger car sales plunged by 68 percent in March 2023 to 7,201 units only against 22,799 units in March 2022. In the first nine months of FY23, a total of 85,776 units were sold, down 50 percent against 172,612 units sold during the same period in FY22.

March 2023 sales, however, remained higher by 98 percent MoM compared with the 3,642 units sold in February 2023. During this period, sales of 1300cc and above cars were recorded at 2,913 units, down 67 percent compared with the same month of the previous year’s sales of 9,280 units.

In March 2023, 1000cc cars recorded sales of 964 units only, (475 units of Suzuki Cultus and 489 units of Suzuki WagonR) against 2,410 units in the same month last year. Below 1000cc vehicles recorded a sale of 3,324 units, lower by 70 percent against 11,109 units last year. Suzuki’s new Alto, which witnessed very low sales in the last couple of months, sold 2,542 units in March 2023, compared with 9,814 units in March 2022. Buses and trucks saw a decrease to 308 units in March 2023 from 565 units in the same month last year.

The sale of jeeps and pick-ups decreased to 2,150 units from 4,403 units sold during the same period last year. Sales of tractors dropped to 2,984 units from 5,651 units in March 2022. The sale of rickshaws and motorbikes also decreased to 84,307 units in March 23 against 151,010 units in the same period last year.

According to Sunny Kumar, an analyst at Topline Securities, Pakistan car sales including non-PAMA members clocked in at around 10,400 units up 46 percent MoM. “The MoM increase is primarily due to the availability of CKD parts amid an easing of LC issues,” he said.

This takes 9MFY23 sales to 110,405 units down 46 percent YoY primarily attributable to the non-availability of CKDs, escalating car prices, expensive auto financing, and low purchasing power of consumers. PSMC recorded a jump of 6x MoM to 5,628 units primarily due to the reasons mentioned above. Indus Motors (INDU) reported an increase of 6 percent MoM to 1,912 units in March 2023.

However, Honda Car (HCAR) sales declined by 49 percent MoM to 835 units in March 2023 due closure of the plant for 23 days on account of CKD issues. Hyundai sales were down 34 percent MoM, Tuscon was down 46 percent MoM to 380 units, and Sonata was down 40 percent MoM to 118 units in the mother under review.

Amongst tractors, Millat Tractors (MTL) recorded an increase of 3 percent MoM to 2,669 units in March 2023, while Al-Ghazi Tractors (AGTL) recorded a decline of 57 percent MoM in sales to 315 units in the month. “This takes total tractor industry sales to 21,233 units in 9MFY23 down 49 percent YoY due to floods, plants shutdown, lower consumer buying power and higher prices,” he said.