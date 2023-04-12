Raast users reach 25.8 million in second quarter of FY23

KARACHI: The number of users of Raast, a central bank's initiative to encourage instant end-to-end digital payments, reached 25.8 million in the second quarter (October-December) of the current fiscal year, data showed on Tuesday.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) released first and second quarterly reports on payment systems for the fiscal year 2023, showing Raast with an encouraging growth. The report covered the months of July through December 2022.

With a rise of 72.1 percent since June 2022, the number of Raast users climbed from 15.0 million in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal year to 21.1 million in the first three months (July-September) of FY2023 and 25.8 million in the second quarter (October-December) of FY23, the SBP data revealed.

The number of transactions processed through Raast increased by 202.1 percent to 21.5 million, while the value increased from Rs98.4 billion to Rs578.6 billion, showing a growth of 488.1 percent since the final quarter (April-June) of FY2022.

During the first quarter of FY2023, total e-banking transactions witnessed a growth of 4.1 percent in volume while value declined by 5.0 percent. However, in the second quarter of the current fiscal year, e-banking showed growth in both volume (12.6 percent) and value (6.5 percent) of transactions reaching to 515 million and Rs42.5 trillion respectively.

“Since Q4-FY22, internet and mobile phone banking users have increased by 21 percent (10.1 million users) and 22 percent (15.0 million users) respectively,” the central bank said.

Transactions through internet and mobile phone banking channel also showed continued growth in both quarters with combined quarterly growth of both channels of 11 percent by volume and 11 percent by value in July-September FY2023 while in October-December, volume grew by 18 percent and value by 15 percent.

Number of e-commerce transactions in both quarters declined but the value increased by 11.6 percent during Q1-FY2023 and 2.2 percent in Q2-FY2023. Point-of-Sale (POS) deployed across the country grew by 3.8 percent since the previous fiscal year FY2022 reaching to 108,899 by the end of the second quarter of FY2023. From July to December 2022, a total of 94.8 million transactions amounting to Rs493.2 billion were processed at POS terminals.

The number of ATMs also increased from 17,133 in Q4-FY2022 to 17,547 by Q2-FY2023. Payment cards in circulation issued by banks, microfinance banks, and electronic money institutions at the end of the last quarter of FY2022 was 43.0 million which increased to 46.5 million by the end of Q2-FY2023.

The majority of the issued cards are debit cards (73.8 percent) followed by social welfare cards (21.8 percent), credit cards (4.1 percent), and prepaid cards (0.2 percent).