Shibli gets protective bail

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted a 14-day protective bail to PTI leader Shibli Faraz and instructed him to appear before the relevant court during that time.
Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the case filed by the PTI leader. The petitioner’s lawyer said that his client wanted to appear before the concerned court in Lahore and he required the protective bail for this as there was a risk of his arrest. The court accepted the bail against the surety bonds worth Rs5,000, directing him to appear before the relevant forum within the said time.
